The virtual tools of the pandemic made accessing local government easier for some. Here’s how to stay involved as virtual meetings come to an end.
Hudson
View meeting agendas
The agendas for all upcoming meetings, including full council and other city committees can be viewed on the city website. Agendas let you know what will be discussed, if any action will be taken and if public hearings will be open.
Stream meetings on TV or online
Hudson’s community access station River Channel streams all city meetings on TV and on its Youtube page. School board and village of North Hudson meetings are also available.
Visit riverchannel.org to see old meetings or watch current ones.
Contact alderpersons directly
Residents can contact the mayor and council members directly with comments or concerns.
Mayor Rich O’Connor — 715-386-4765Ext. 120, mayor@hudsonwi.gov
District 1 Randy Morrissette II — 715-386-4765 Ext. 171, district1@hudsonwi.gov
District 2 Bill Alms — 612-850-0023, district2@hudsonwi.gov
District 3 Paul Deziel — 651-335-8348, district3@hudsonwi.gov
District 4 Jim Webber —651-402-9025, district4@hudsonwi.gov
District 5 Sarah Bruch — 651-270-9566, district5@hudsonwi.gov
District 6 Joyce Hall — 715-808-0492, district6@hudsonwi.gov
Make a public comment
As Zoom meetings come to end, those wishing to make citizen comments can still do so in person at Hudson meetings.
Public comments are limited to topics not on the agenda, and are open toward the beginning of the meeting.
New Richmond
View meeting agendas
A calendar of upcoming meetings and their agendas are available online at the New Richmond city website. Agendas let you know what will be discussed, if any action will be taken and if public hearings will be open.
Watch meetings online
New Richmond council meetings are available online at the City of New Richmond Youtube page.
Meetings are also broadcasted via the city’s iCompass webportal. A link is available on the agenda.
Contact alderpersons directly
Residents can contact the mayor and council members directly with comments or concerns.
Mayor Fred Horne — 715- 246-4268, mayorfred@newrichmondwi.gov
District 1 Craig Kittel — 651-470-7946, aldermankittel@newrichmondwi.gov
District 2 Peter Vrieze — 651-308-7009, aldermanvrieze@newrichmondwi.gov
District 3 Thomas Weinmeyer — 651-276-2268, aldermanweinmeyer@newrichmondwi.gov
District 4 Mike Montello — 715-246-6087, aldermanmontello@newrichmondwi.gov
District 5 Ron Volkert — 715-220-6788
District 6 Kari Kraft — 715-245-6103, aldermankraft@newrichmondwi.gov
Make a public comment
Public comment is open toward the beginning of New Richmond council meetings. If you are unable to attend, comments can be sent to mscanlan@newrichmondwi.gov and will be made part of public record.
River Falls
View meeting agendas
Residents can view the agendas for upcoming meetings on the city website. Agendas let you know what will be discussed, if any action will be taken and if public hearings will be open.
Watch meetings online
As of June, the city of River Falls is still inviting community members to watch from home in lieu of attending meetings in person.
Meetings can be watched on the City of River Falls Youtube page, by following a video link listed on the agenda or by calling 1-844-992-4726 and entering the access code listed on the agenda.
Contact alderpersons directly
Residents can contact the mayor and council members directly with comments or concerns.
Mayor Dan Toland — dtoland@rfcity.org
Alderperson at Large Scott Morrissette — smorrissette@rfcity.org
Alderperson at Large Diane Odeen — dodeen@rfcity.org
Alderperson at large Ben Plunkett — bplunkett@rfcity.org
District 1 Sean Downing — sdowning@rfcity.org
District 2 Nick Carow — ncarow@rfcity.org
District 3 Alyssa Mueller — amueller@rfcity.org
District 4 — tbjerstedt@rfcity.org
Make a public comment
Public comments are open at the beginning of meetings. Those wishing to make public comments remotely can contact the city clerk’s office prior to the meeting at awhite@rfcity.org or 715-426-3408.
Public comments can be emailed to the mayor at mayorandcouncil@rfcity.org.
