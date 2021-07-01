If you’ve driven down Hanley Road, or walked along the accompanying trail, you may have spotted a friendly face on the side of the road.
With a smiling face, the three stacked rocks are drawing attention from Hudsonites. The rock has been decorated in the spirit of holidays and events, and is currently decked out for the Fourth of July.
People on social media have dubbed it “The Hanley Snowman” and “Rock Hudson.”
The rock man can be found on the side of Hanley Road east of Maxwell Drive.
So who’s responsible for it and all the smiles?
One commenter on the Hudson Word of Mouth Facebook page reported seeing a woman stop and quickly dress the rock man, but for the most part the rock man remains a mystery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.