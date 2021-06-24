Independence Day is next Sunday, and celebrations will be held throughout the weekend. Here’s where to see fireworks this year:
Hudson Booster Days
Booster Days is back with it’s annual fireworks display, sponsored by the city of Hudson. The event’s fireworks will be held at dusk on Saturday, July 3 over the St. Croix River.
Watch the view from Lakefront Park, or plenty of other spots around town.
Apple River Hideaway 4th of July Celebration
Apple River in Somerset will host a Fourth of July Celebration all weekend long with camping, tubing and more.
Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Amery Fireworks Spectacular
Amery will host a fireworks show at dusk on Sunday, July 4 at the Amery High School.
The high school is located at 210 Memorial Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.