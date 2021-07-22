HUDSON — Remodeling work on city hall will begin next week on Monday, July 26.
Work on the Third Street building will continue through Aug. 23.
City hall will be open with limited hours. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Staff will be limited, and the city recommended calling ahead to make an appointment with a staff member first.
The project will extend the life of the building and provide security and technology updates. Work includes:
A full redesign of the council chambers, with updated technology
Redesign of the reception desk
HVAC improvements
Carpet removal and replacement
ADA door hardware
Relocation of the server room
IT rewiring
Cupola repair
Repainting
Bids for the project came in $60,000 under the initial estimate. The project total is $510,450.
