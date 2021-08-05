The first Thursday in August marks National IPA day. If you’re looking for a class, here’s a few local breweries where you can find one.
Hop & Barrel Brewing, Hudson
Hop & Barrel offers a variety of IPAs on its beer menu. Check out the Hudson Haze, a juicy, tropical option or the Space Force, a double-dry-hopped drink. There’s also the 5th Triple, Blame Shifter, Crooked Grin, Overbearing and Valley.
Pitchfork Brewing Co, Hudson
Pitchfork Brewing off Ryan Drive offers its American Gothic IPA. The drink is made with locally-grown Chinook hops from Stone Hill Farm.
Swinging Bridge Brewing Company, River Falls
Swinging Bridge in downtown River Falls offers several IPAs in its taproom. It’s 4 Winds and Blood Orange IPAs offer juicy options, and “It’s Always Sunny” fans will get a kick out of “It’s Always Hazy” and “The Gang Goes Sailing.” Swinging Bridge also offers The Other Bridge, its collaboration with Spiral Brewing.
Oliphant Brewing, Somerset
Oliphant Brewing in Hudson offers two IPAS, including a Lumberjack Baes, a hazy brew, and Lizardize Mariguanas, with a hoppy bit and smooth finish.
Lift Bridge Brewing, New Richmond
The new Lift Bridge Brewing taproom in New Richmond offers two IPAs. Try the Hop Dish, with aromas of citrus, fruit and pine, or the Juice-Z,a New England style that’s smooth and citrusy.
