The Hudson Police Department has received a few calls recently about wildlife spotted in town.
Unless wildlife are threatening people or property, the best thing to do is leave them be, Police Chief Geoff Willems said.
The department has seen a few calls specifically regarding young fawns. If a fawn is alone, it does not mean it’s been abandoned by its mother, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
“If you come across a fawn lying still and quiet and you don’t see mom around, that’s a good sign. That fawn is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do to keep safe,” DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist Amanda Kamps said in a news release.
Mothers will leave to forage for food, and the fawns remain in brush or grass to keep quiet and avoid predators.
If you see a fawn, leave it be and leave the area, the Wisconsin DNR says. The presence of a person or dog could draw the notice of predators, and the mother will not return while people are nearby.
If you are concerned that the fawn may be injured or sick, Wisconsin DNR advised to monitor it from a distance. Most likely, the mother will return periodically. If it is visibly sick or injured, contact the Wisconsin DNR or a wildlife rehabilitator.
If the fawn is near an unsafe location, such as near a road, it is OK to move it back a few yards, the Wisconsin DNR says, though it’s important to wear gloves and a facemask to protect the health of the fawn.
The advice applies broadly to other wildlife as well. The Wisconsin DNR advises to “keep wildlife wild.” If you see any wildlife that may be sick or injured, contact the DNR or a wildlife rehabilitator. Wildlife rehabilitators often specialize in a few specific species, so be sure to know what type of animal you’re calling about beforehand. A list of rehabilitators by county can be found on the DNR website.
In Wisconsin it is against the law to take possession of any wild animal.
