If you’re out and about with your pet, check out the outdoor spaces at these downtown restaurants.
Urban Olive and Vine
Four-legged friends are welcome on the patio at Urban Olive and Vine on Second Street. Treats from the menu are available made just for dogs. Urban Olive and Vine offers bistro food, fine wine, merchandise and features live music throughout the week.
The Postmark Grille
The Postmark Grille has a focus on simple, honest cooking, providing fresh and sustainable ingredients to guests. Your dog can join you on the front patio off Locust Street in Hudson when the weather is nice.
LoLo American Kitchen
LoLo welcomes dogs to its outdoor space along Second Street at the entrance to downtown Hudson. Enjoy tasters, tacos or more on the space that overlooks the St. Croix.
Smilin’ Moose
Dogs are welcome on the lower patio of the Smiln’ Moose, dubbed the “dog patio.” The bar and grill serves a broad menu with specialty burgers, comfort plates and more.
Ziggy’s Bar and Restaurant
The front patio at Ziggy’s is open to dogs. The bar and restaurant offers a wide range of food options, from street tacos to pastas, all served late.
