Mother’s Day Tea
The Octagon House will host a Mother’s Day Tea at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. The event will be catered by Urban Olive and Vine, and feature a presentation on the language of the fan.
Cost: $35 per person. Make reservations at octagon@st.croixcountyhistory.org or by calling 715-386-2654.
Discover the Willow
Take a 6-mile round trip hike around the Willow River State Park with a naturalist from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 8. The path takes hikers along the Willow River, above Little Falls Lake and up close and personal to the Willow Falls.
The hike will take between two and a half and three hours to complete. Dress for the weather and bring water, hiking boots, binoculars and a camera if you wish.
Program is limited to 50 people. Face masks are recommended when in close proximity to others.
Take a bird hike
The Carpenter Nature Center will host a bird hike from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at its Wisconsin Campus at 300 East Cove Road.
Participants will hike various trails on the Hudson campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club.
Face masks are required during check-in and when within sxi feet of other participants.
Call 651-437-4359 to let Carpenter know you are joining.
Program fee: $5 or free for SDVBC members and Friends of Carpenter Nature Center.
Music in May
The Phipps Music in May event kicks off this Saturday with bluegrass duo Gentleman Dreadnought.
The Hop and Barrel Beer Garden on the Phipps patio will open at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: pay what you want, starting at $7.
Learn more about the event on Page A14.
