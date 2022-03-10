River Falls Moose Lodge
River Falls Moose Lodge is hosting a brunch on March 13, 9 a.m. to noon. The lodge is located at 620 N. Clark St. in River Falls. Admission is $10 a person, free if under 5 years old. The brunch is sponsored by St. Croix Collectors.
UW-River Falls Jazz Ensemble Concert
On Saturday, March 5, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls jazz ensembles perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Kleinpell Fine Arts building. The concert features Chris Olson, jazz guitarist and UW-River Falls music faculty. This concert will feature music by Charlie Parker, Freddie Hubbard, Weather Report, Steps Ahead, Pat Metheny, Billy Cobham and Kamasi Washington. The Jazz Ensembles are directed by Craig Hara and David Milne. Free admission and open to all.
Pup Patrol Party
The neighborhood rescue pups welcome you to their party at the Lookout, New Richmond Airport, 625 W. Hanger Road, on Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to noon. Join Chase, Marshall, Rubble and Skye for a story, safety lessons, dance time and character photos.
Local city of New Richmond department vehicles, including police cars, fire trucks and dump trucks, will be on site.
Mound Trail hike
Shake off the winter blues and enjoy some fresh air and a peaceful hike along the Willow River on Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m.
This 2-mile round trip trail offers beautiful views of the river and quieter surroundings than some of the busier trails within the park.
The hike should take roughly an hour to complete. Dress for the weather and bring along water, good hiking boots, binoculars and a camera if you wish.
Meet at the Rattle Bridge parking lot off of County Road E.
The Addams Family Musical
The Phipps Children’s Theater presents the Addams Family Musical for its final weekend of performances.
They’re creepy, and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky. This hit Broadway musical comedy embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story that’s every father’s nightmare.
Catch Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and the rest of the crew on Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $15.
