International Women’s Day
Date: Wednesday, March 8.
Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: $15 for members; $20 for non-member.
Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Register: Visit the HudsonWI.org and click on the events calendar. All registrations must be submitted by Tuesday, March 7.
Looking to get inspired by women throughout our community? Attend the March 8 Good Morning Hudson event as the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates International Women’s Day.
Celebrate women’s achievements, featuring a panel of local women leaders and raise awareness about discrimination, take action to drive gender parity and forge women’s equality. Hear from the local leaders, Val Aune, owner of the Bees Knees; Meghan Bennett, owner of Bennett’s Chop & Rail House; Lori Christopherson, owner of Onsite Apparel; and Jennifer Vieth, executive director of the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
Leanne Van Allen, director of graduate and adult programs, college of business and economics at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls, will moderate.
Each speaker will present opening comments and respond to questions prepared by the chamber.
In addition to the panel discussion, the meeting will also include new chamber member introductions, networking, community announcements and a continental breakfast.
This event is sponsored by Croix Gear & Machining.
Candidate forum
Date: Tuesday, March 7.
Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free.
Location: Willow River Elementary School auditorium, 1118 4th St., Hudson.
On behalf of the parent groups of the Hudson schools, the Willow River Parent Group is hosting a school board candidate forum.
Garden club
Date: Tuesday, March 7.
Time: Refreshments at 12:30 p.m.; 1 p.m. programming.
Cost: This event is open to the public. A $5 donation is appreciated to support programs. Garden club membership forms will be available. There is a $25 annual membership fee.
Location: the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.T
The Hudson Home and Garden Club’s March meeting will feature presenter Twin Cities Orthopedics physical therapist Kaci Traczyk who will discuss how to prepare for the upcoming physical challenges of spring gardening.
Gardening can help strengthen the body. Heavy gardening, which requires the use of many muscles, helps with overall strengthening.
Retired educators
Date: Friday, March 10.
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Anyone that contributes to the Wisconsin Retirement System is invited to attend. All new members will receive free dues until September.
Location: St. Croix Bowling Lanes, 1153 St. Croix St., River Falls.
The River Falls Area Retired Educators Association will be meeting on Friday, march 10. The group is looking to add members from Baldwin to Prescott and from Spring Valley to Hudson.
They’ll be discussing the constitution, bylaws, suggestions for future presenters and the benefits of belonging to the River Falls association and the Wisconsin Retired Education Association.
Foster care recruitment
Date: Thursday, March 9.
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free.
Location: New Richmond Middle School auditorium, 920 Riley Ave.
The St. Croix County Foster Care Recruitment and Retention Team has partnered with the United Way of St. Croix Valley to hold an informational and recruitment event.
In St. Croix County, there are over 100 youth placed in out-of-home care. There is a need for foster parents, respite providers and businesses who are interested in helping support the children in the county.
Gaelin Elmore, a national speaker with local ties to our community, will be the main speaker at this event. Elmore played for the Minnesota Gophers and signed with the NFL before choosing a path where he could make a difference in the lives of children with similar experiences.
Listen to Elmore’s inspiring story of his personal experience as a child in the foster care system and the people and support that made a difference in his life.
