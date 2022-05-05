Seasons First Friday
HUDSON – Join SEASONS for its May First Friday event and experience these passionate artists, their creative art and the unfettered transformation they bring to their mediums.
Evan Hestekin owns and operates Hestekin Pottery in Cornucopia. His hand-mixed clay and glazes reflect his northern surroundings. His functional wood-fired pottery is filled with bold forms and colors.
Kirk Freeman, a Hudson-based potter, returns with a fresh new body of work. Freeman’s functional and decorative pottery exhibit mastery of form, function and the unpredictability of his medium.
Dan Wiemer, renowned painter from Red Wing, Minnesota, has been letting the watercolors flow. Wiemer has a new collection of original paintings reflecting his relationship with nature and his intuitive ability to capture our landscape in all its wild beauty.
Stop in to see this exciting exhibit and celebrate these intuitive and creative artists through May 30.
Spring pop-up flea
HUDSON — Kudos is hosting its fifth annual spring pop-up flea event. Shop 15-plus local vendors in the parking lot, 809 Dominion Drive, on May 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit facebook.com/kudoshudsonwi for more information.
Trace-a-track
HUDSON – On Saturday, May 7, anytime from 10 a.m. to noon, meet at Willow River Nature Center to grab a track-rubbing booklet and hit the half mile Hidden Ponds Nature Trail where you will discover the tracks of several animals found living here in the park. Collect their tracks and silhouettes, learn fun facts and collect a participation prize.
Coffee Concert
RIVER FALLS – The series features performances by University of Wisconsin-River Falls music faculty as well as guest artists. All performances are free, open to the public and held in the Abbott Concert Hall in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Coffee and cookies are served after each concert in the lobby. Concert performers may be subject to change.
Donations are accepted through the UWRF Foundation to support the series.
Performances are scheduled through May.
The performance on May 6 at noon will feature Wisconsin native and alto, Colleen Raye.
‘My Favorite Wife’
RIVER FALLS – Performances will be May 6-7 at the River Falls Public Library at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are only sold at the door.
"My Favorite Wife" will be produced as a radio play, enabling actors to showcase their vocal emoting skills as they read their script before "microphones."
"My Favorite Wife" was produced as a movie in 1940 starring Cary Grant and Irene Dunn. After his wife, Ellen, is lost at sea, Nick Arden waits seven long years before marrying the lovely Bianca. As luck would have it, Ellen is rescued and reappears on their wedding day. Comedy and chaos ensue, especially after it is discovered Ellen wasn't stranded alone on her desert island.
The FishTale Players are the performance division of River Falls Community Theatre. RFCT has delighted and enriched the lives of performers and audiences, young and old, through the magic of live theater for more than 30 years.
