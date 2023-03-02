Fly Fishing Film Festival
Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.; films begin at 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 3.
Location: Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, 1777 Paulson Road.
Cost: General admission $25.
Tickets: showclix.com/event/if42023riverfallswi.
Hosted by the River Falls Fly Fishing Festival and the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust.
At the core of fly-fishing is the pursuit of wild spaces and peaceful places. It is in these spaces where fish seem most willing, the water appears in its purest form and our community connects. It is in these places where the world’s best fly-fishing films come to life. The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, is a curated collection of these stunning stories.
Light and Color
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 3.
Location: Seasons Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Join Seasons Gallery for a First Friday celebration. In March, view “Light and Color” featuring glass artist Pat Casanova and painter Kimberly Erickson. These late winter days have us craving the light and color of a brand new season.
The gallery welcomes local glass artist Casanova and alcohol ink painter Erickson with their bold, colorful take on the approaching new spring season.
Hand blown glass lamps and vessels created by Casanova will help shed a new light in the feature gallery. Erickson’s luminescent alcohol ink on aluminum paintings will fill the gallery with bright swathes of color. This exhibit will be filled with the colors and creative energy of the season ahead.
Friday will be complete with artful conversation, live music and refreshments. The exhibit will remain on view until April 2.
‘Descendants: The Musical’
Schedule: Friday, March 3, 7 p.m; Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m; Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m.
Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater,
Cost: Youth $15 and adults $20.
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island … until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? This brand-new musical, based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, is jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters and hit songs.
Hiking the Superior trail
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 4.
Location: Al and Laurie Hein Visitor Center, 279 S. Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Join hiking enthusiast and Carpenter Nature Center naturalist Abbey Holden as she discusses the many facets of preparing for a thru-hike of the Superior Hiking Trail. Get a glimpse into the planning process including the best time of year to hike, what to eat and how to pack it, transportation considerations, organizing resupplies and even bringing your dog along on your trip.
Read with Fergus
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 4.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, children’s reading room,
Cost: Free.
Families can sign up for 15-minute slots to read with Fergus, which is great for reluctant readers, kids who need practice reading aloud or kids who just love to read. Sign up at the youth services desk or call 715-386-3101.
Dance master class
Time: 10-11:15 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 11.
Location: The dance studio at the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: $15.
Sign up at thephipps.org for contemporary with Mackenzie Lewis. Master classes are individual classes designed for mature dancers to challenge themselves and connect through movement. Classes rotate styles and instructors seasonally. Classes are for dancers 16 years and older.
