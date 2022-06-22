Though trollies used to be pulled by horses in the 1880s, the Hudson Trolley has been fully updated to run in the 21st century.

Five years ago, the Hudson Trolley Company began meandering around town.

Kim Bennewitz, previous director of the Octagon House Museum, often was asked by patrons if there were more tours around Hudson.

At the time, there weren’t and would typically direct them to the closest tour she could: Stillwater’s trolley tour.

Bennewitz thought, “If I could just get my hands on a trolley, I think I could do this.”

When the opportunity presented itself, she purchased an old trolley from what used to be the Playboy Mansion in Lake Geneva.

Now operating as the Grand Resort, the business put its trolley up for sale. After some TLC, it can now be spotted around Hudson. It no doubt will catch your eye.

The big, green, trolley, not so unlike the red one in Mr. Rogers neighborhood, receives friendly waves from children and smiles from locals alike.

Hudson’s trolley has been renovated, yet still feels antique in a way that makes the scenic city tours a historic experience.

It is ADA accessible, has air conditioning, heat and is closed in by windows.

As long as there isn’t ice between April and December, the trolley tours are a go.

The Hudson Trolley Company’s weekly scenic tour features places like the Real Magic House, the Octagon House Museum, Prospect Park, Birkmose Park and the premiere historic district on Third Street, but it also offers an array of other tour experiences. Wine or beer tours in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley can be booked during various days throughout its season.

With six guides, including Bennewitz who is often in “the trenches with everybody,” and a few drivers with commercial drivers licenses, the staff of the Hudson Trolley Company is ready to share the area and all it has to offer, both past and present.

“You know that old saying, if you knew what you were getting into, would you do it? Are you glad you didn’t know what you were getting into because you’re so happy you did it?” Bennewitz said.

Upcoming Hudson Trolley tours Book tours at hudsontrolley.com/. Scenic city historic tour: Mondays, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., adults $30, children $10. Storytime tour: Tuesday, July 12, and ​Thursday, July 28,10-10:45 a.m., $8, all ages. Sip and snip: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m., $69, 21 and older. Wine, beer and spirits tasting tour: Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $75, 21 and older. Bloody Mary tour: ​Sunday, July 24, and Sunday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $68, 21 and older.

Bennewitz and all who visit are sure glad it happened. Tours sell out quickly, so be sure to book in advance if you’re looking to take a ride around the St. Croix River Valley.

Starting a new business is no easy feat and starting a trolley company was no different.

It took perseverance to get it off the ground and continues to require it.

Hudson Trolley Company is keeping tours creative and fun, while also knowing when it has the sweet and simple ones down, like the weekly scenic historic tour.

Keep your eyes out for a series of murder mystery tours coming up, along with a sip and snip featuring a trip to a “pick your own flower” farm.

“When people come to the trolley, they’re just looking for fun experiences,” Bennewitz said.

And there is no doubt that’s what you’ll get.