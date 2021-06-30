HUDSON — Hudson Booster Days has long served as the unofficial kickoff to the summer festival season in Hudson. Now, after being canceled due to COVID last year, the event is back.
Booster Days begins today, July 1, and runs through Sunday, July 4.
From the carnival to food to music and more, there’s plenty to do, even without the annual parade. Here’s our top picks for how to enjoy your Booster Days weekend:
Catch a thrill at the carnival
The carnival and all of its rides, games and food will open at 4 p.m. July 1 in the parking lot of Lakefront Park. Rides are $2 and all the typical carnival fare can be found.
The carnival runs through Sunday, July 4.
Grab a beer and a seat for live music
The beer garden opens at 4 p.m. Friday, July 2, and continues with hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Live music entertainment is available starting at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday . Featured entertainment includes “The Chubs,” “Shalo Lee Band,” “FireWater Gospel Choir” and “Rhino.”
Bring an empty stomach to the hot dog eating contest
The 22nd Hot Dog contest will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by RJ’s Meats, the event features a kids and adults round.
Watch the fireworks
Fireworks are back over the St. Croix River. Watch the annual fireworks display at dusk on Saturday.
Close the weekend with Bingo and Bigly
A final round of live entertainment will start earlier on Sunday. Audio Circus kicks it off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the final performance by Bigly at 7:30 p.m.
Bingo will be open from 1-10 p.m. next to the bandshell on Sunday, as well as from 5-10 p.m. Friday and 1-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
