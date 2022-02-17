‘The Memories’ at the River Falls Legion
RIVER FALLS – The River Falls American Legion invites the public to an evening of music and laughter on Saturday, Feb. 19, featuring “The Memories” – a nationally known duo based out of western Wisconsin. Tickets, $25, are available at the Legion, 701 N. Main St. and Freeman Drug, 104 S. Main St., River Falls. Doors open at 6, show at 7.
The Memories’ musical roots trace back to their high school days in 1972 Boyceville, where they were asked to perform at a friend’s wedding. 50 years later they continue to entertain audiences with their songs and wit.
Tickets are on sale for $25 at the Legion Post and Freeman Drug. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Learn to snowshoe with St. Croix County
RIVER FALLS – Get active this winter and try snowshoeing. After the first few steps along the guided trail, you will be on your way to this fun outdoor activity.
Bring your own snowshoes or rent one of the limited pairs for $5. Multiple events across St. Croix County will allow you to explore new areas.
Snowshoe Kinnickinnic County Forest, 1335 Evergreen Dr., River Falls, Wis., Friday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-3 p.m.
The cost is $10 per person and children under 16 are free with a paying adult. Contact and registration with Aleisha Miller, resource educator at -715-531-1915 or aleisha.miller@sccwi.gov.
The Rights of the Child community forum
HUDSON – The Phipps will host an exploration of the rights that a living child has or should have in the world today.
This free event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.
Registration is open to attend in-person or via Zoom.
Inspired by an exhibition of paintings and digitally designed posters by artist Moira Villiard titled “Doublethink: Rights of the Child,” which will be on view in Gallery Two at the Phipps from Jan. 21-Feb. 27, this free event is an opportunity for community leaders, educators, parents, guardians, and youth to come together, share perspectives, learn from one another and make connections across differences.
S’mores in the Park
HAMMOND – The Hammond Friends of the Library invite you to join them on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1-2 p.m. for s'mores in the park, located next to the library, 850 Davis Street.
You will roast a marshmallow over a small fire pit and assemble your s'more with your graham cracker and chocolate that are provided in your s'more kit.
This is a free event for the community.
Snowshoe Discovery Walk for beginners
MARINE ON ST. CROIX – Pop over to William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, to learn what snowshoeing is all about.
The dates for the beginners adventures are Feb. 19, 20 and 27, 1:30-3 p.m.; Feb. 26, 10-11:30 a.m.; March 5 and 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Enjoy a winter nature experience with just you or the whole family. The park naturalist will give a brief how-to-snowshoe lesson and lead a walk through a winter landscape. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow our historic wooden ones for free.
No experience necessary. Dress in warm layers. Snowshoes will fit over your winter boots.
If there isn't enough snow, a nature hike will still be taken.
This program has limited space. Reserve your spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or by calling Sean at 651-539-4986. Programs are free with a $7 daily or $35 annual MN State Parks vehicle permit.
Let’s go ice fishing
HUDSON – On Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. join Wild Rivers Conservancy and Naturalist Ash as they drill into the ice on Little Falls Lake. Meet at the Beach Pavilion.
This program is geared towards youth, families and individuals new to ice fishing.
Before dropping lines in the lake, you’ll learn ice safety, fishing equipment, baits, electronics and more.
There will be 30 fishing rods available for use during this event. Bring along drinking water, a bucket or chair to sit on and warm winter attire including waterproof boots, gloves and pants as it can get quite cold out on the ice.
Bring your own fishing gear along if you have it.
Register for the event.
All participants ages 16 and older must have a Wisconsin State fishing license to participate. For more information email jwalters@wildriversconservancy.org or naturecenter@willowkinnifriends.org.
Cabin Fever Classic
NEW RICHMOND – Join for the largest pub crawl in western Wisconsin as hundreds gather for an afternoon of fun, dressing up in costumes, visiting a dozen of the area's finest bars and establishments and competing for hundreds of dollars in prizes playing indoor mini putt-putt at each bar stop.
All teams gather at Ready Randy's for registration that begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Packets will be ready, directing you to the sequence of bars you will visit. At the end of the day where you began, gather back at Ready Randy's for awards, a buffet dinner and raffle prizes.
Cost of the event is $140 per team of four and a sober caddy. Each team must have a sober caddy.
