HUDSON — After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carpenter Art Festival is roaring back to the Hudson campus this year.
The event on Aug. 21 features more than 50 nature-oriented artists and vendors producing photography, jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, dried gourds and more.
Food and refreshments will be provided by Smokey Treats, Cracked Barrel Winery and Rush River Brewery.
Carpenter Nature center will present birds, reptiles and other critters for visitors to get an up-close education on the importance of the habitat.
Artists donate a portion of their sales from the event to support the educational programs at the Carpenter Nature Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.