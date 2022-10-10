The Lower St. Croix River from Taylors Falls, Minnesota and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to Hastings, Minnesota and Prescott, Wisconsin was added as a Wild and Scenic River in October of 1972.
Join Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30- 8 p.m. at the Village Hall in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, 121 Judd St., for an engaging presentation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Lower St. Croix’s protection.
This event provides an excellent opportunity to recognize the people and actions that gave us the river we have today—and reaffirm the value of this wonder of nature in our midst.
The discussion will begin with a welcome led by National Park Service’s Regional Deputy Director Rick Clark and the Superintendent of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Craig Hansen, followed by a panel discussion remembering how local people invited the federal designation and how we can continue to steward this resource into the future.
Space is limited for this event, so registration is requested and can be done on the Wild Rivers Conservancy website.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the presentations starting at 6:45 p.m.
Anna’s Bistro will be open serving locally crafted desserts for purchase following the event.
This event is co-hosted by the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Wild Rivers Conservancy.
