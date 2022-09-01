First Friday
Seasons Gallery will host its September First Friday on Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m. featuring fiber artists Barb Bend and Mary Jo Scandin.
Bend’s artistic journey gives her the opportunity to reach into a deep and meaningful place where she can begin to respond to the cultural influence of our times. Through her passion for discarded fabrics, notions, wires and random assortment of items, Bend is able to create beautiful and whimsical sculptures that will surely excite the senses.
Scandin’s work is a celebration of line, pattern and color. Her hand-dyed batik pieces renewal vibrant compositions encompassing colorful abstracts, nature motifs and geometric forms laden with movement and rhythm.
Join Seasons on Friday for live music, refreshments and the opportunity to celebrate these truly incredible artists and enjoy their work. The exhibit will be on view through Sept. 25.
Sheepdog trial
Five days of spectacular stock dog trialing, culminating in a Monday show stopper – a team-to-team double lift with the top handlers and dogs. Dates are Sept. 1-4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Wisconsin Working Stock Dog Association trials have been renamed the 36th annual WWSDA Midwest Championship Stockdog Trials, but it's still the same great "world-class" field near Hudson, Badlands Sno-Park, 772 Kinney Road. The top 12 open teams from all four days qualify to run the challenging double lift championship on Monday, Sept. 5. The winner of this double lift then qualifies for the prestigious 2022 Soldier Hollow Invitational.
Spectators are very welcome to attend any day of this trial, as it is open to the public. Cost is $10, but children under 10 are free.
Bring a lawn chair and loll on a sun-drenched hillside, watching dogs and handlers compete under time pressure to move sheep through a complicated course. Gather under a big, shady tent, rain or shine. Never been to a sheepdog competition? Don't worry, during the action announcers will explain what's going on, along with the subtleties of communication between dogs, handlers and sheep.
Lunch food and drink will be available for purchase.
Hudson farmers market
On Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, through October, visit the farmers market hosted at Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson. There are nearly 30 diverse, local vendors and a food truck. For more information, visit @hudsonfarmersmarketoncarmichael on Facebook.
River Falls farmers market
The River Falls Farmers Market provides locally grown produce only (no crafts). Vendors are required to be from a 35-mile radius of River Falls. We have vendors providing fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, honey, meat, fish, apples, honey, maple syrup, plants and perennials, and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.