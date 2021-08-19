Pepper Fest
North Hudson’s Pepper Fest returns this year with its little big celebration with big Italian flavor Friday through Sunday this weekend.
The schedule looks a little different this year, but the favorite events are back, including the parade, spaghetti and pepper eating contests and more.
This year the royalty will be crowned on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Star Prairie Ox Cart Days
Star Prairie’s Ox Cart Days kicks off on Friday. The festival features live music, the softball tournament, coronation and more.
On Friday night, the Ox Cart Days queen will be crowned and the first games of the softball tournament will get underway. Attendees can also join a pie and ice cream social and street dance that night.
Saturday starts off with more softball games, a car show, volleyball tournament and bean bag tournament. The craft fair will be open in the afternoon and the canoe race kicks off at 1 p.m. End the night with live music and bingo.
Sunday morning hosts the pancake breakfast and the conclusion of the softball tournament. See the kiddie and grand parades in the afternoon, and the rubber duck race at 4 p.m.
For a full list of events visit oxcartdays.com.
PRCA Rodeo
RAM Rodeo will provide the entertainment during the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Head to the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City on Aug. 20 and 21.
Carpenter Art Festival
The Carpenter Art Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Wisconsin nature center campus. Visitors can view and buy the work of more than 50 nature-based artists.
Live music will be performed all day. Smokey Treats, Cracked Barrel Winery and Rush River Brewery will provide food and drinks.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A portion of each artist’s sales will go to the Carpenter Nature Center.
Freedom Park Sunset Soirée
The Friends of Freedom Park will host a fundraiser for and in celebration of Freedom Park in Prescott. The in-person party is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
2021 is the Great River Road Visitor & Learning Center’s 15-year anniversary at Freedom Park. The Friends of Freedom Park has brought Prescott’s dream of a visitor center to vibrant reality and over the last decade and a half has created many opportunities for visitors and community members to learn, appreciate and engage in the community. The park’s great staff, engaging programming and beautiful facility rely on funding acquired during the annual fundraiser.
The online silent auction opened Aug. 14 and will close at 8:07 p.m. Aug. 21. Items include a date night in Freedom Park’s gazebo, a guided fishing trip, custom-made knives, catered dinner for eight and more. The weeklong auction is on Event.Gives. Any adult with a smartphone or computer can log in and bid or flag items. Donations can be received by text or on the Freedom Park website.
Future hopes and projects include goats for prairie restoration, a huge floor map of the watershed, garden sponsorship and family-friendly programming, to name just a few.
The Red Velvet Cake War
The FishTale Players present a River Falls Community Theatre production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” 7 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27-28. Tickets are $12 at the door of the Unitarian Universalist Society of River Falls, N. 8010 Highway 65.
Pleasant Pasture Farm offers tours
Meet the residents of Pleasant Pasture Sanctuary and learn about them on Aug. 21. This tour is great for all ages, but space is limited, so register at www.pleasantpasture.org/visit with a $10 donation per adult. Anyone under 18 is free.
