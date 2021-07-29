Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days
The 2021 Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days will be on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31.
This countywide celebration offers family friendly fun for all. Activities are scheduled along the historic Yellowstone Trail on Highway 12 from Hudson, to Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin and Woodville.
Friday, July 30
This year the event kicks off with the arrival of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association Convoy of historic military vehicles and a salute to veterans parade through Hudson at 5 p.m. Friday, July 30. There is a pig roast meal fundraiser and silent auction sponsored by SeaBee Veterans of America after the parade.
Saturday, July 31
Activities start with a 7 a.m. departure of the MVPA convoy along the Yellowstone Trail. St. Patrick Catholic Church will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7-10:30 a.m.
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this year with three different car shows from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the annual vintage and classic car show at Lakefront Park downtown Hudson, there will be a Twin Cities Model A Ford Club car show there. On Walnut Street there will be the popular Britfest Car Show coordinated by Minnesota MG Group.
New this year are the Hospitality Centers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Living Vine Church in Hudson and at the Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary in Baldwin. Both Hospitality Centers will have family-friendly activities.
Other activities include:
the EV Experience at St. Croix Electric Cooperative in Hammond;
Octagon House Museum tours and ice cream social;
Geocaching the Yellowstone Trail;
a Yellowstone Trail Poker Run and Sociability Drive through St. Croix County.
Event information is available on the Hudson Area Chamber website at HudsonWI.org or on Facebook at St Croix County Yellowstone Trail.
Summer scavenger hunt
A scavenger hunt will be held at Willow River State Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31. Participants will get outside and search for items throughout the park. A participation prize will be available.
Meet at the Willow River Nature Center.
Farm tours
Join nonprofit Pleasure Pasture Inc Farm Animal Sanctuary for a farm tour on Saturdays. Meet the residents, learn about farm animals and enjoy nature and the company of other animal lovers.
Attendees must register ahead of time. Find a link on the Pleasant Pasture Inc Farm Animal Sanctuary Facebook page or at pleasantpasture.org. A donation of $10 per adult is appreciated.
Historic Kinnickinnic Church ice cream social
Head over to the Kinnickinnic churchyard on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 2-6 p.m for the annual ice cream social. Ice cream, homemade pies and root beer floats will be served, as well as other beverages. Enjoy music and educational tours of the nearby historic cemetery, which are scheduled for 2:30 and 4:00 during the social. Proceeds support the over 150 year old church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.