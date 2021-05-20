North Hudson Summer Send-Off
Pepper Fest, North Hudson Neighborhood Watch and the North Hudson PTO are sponsoring this free community event for all ages.
The event will feature an obstacle course, prize drawings, games, food and snacks, music and more.
Attendees are asked to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.
Bring nonperishable items or a book to donate, or support Pepper Fest by purchasing merchandise and raffling.
The event is from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Pepper Fest Park.
Hustle for Coco’s Heart
Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue will hold its second annual virtual 5k and 10k hustle. The event will raise money for the rescue while encouraging wellness in the community.
The race can be walked or run from any location between Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Share the experience on social media using the hashtag #cocoshearthustle.
Cost is $10 to participate. Register at cocosheartdogrescue.org.
The Phipps Music in May
The Phipps will host its final concerts in its Music in May series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Christian Moreno Cova jazz ensemble will present innovative compositions and arrangements that bring traditional Venezuelan influences alongside modern jazz.
Before the show, enjoy the Hop and Barrel beer garden on The Phipps patio starting at 6 p.m.
Masks are required, and seating will be at 25% capacity.
Learn more online at thephipps.org. Tickets are pay what you want, starting at $7.
Trinity Lutheran to celebrate frontline workers
HUDSON —Trinity Lutheran Church will host a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Lakefront Park bandshell to acknowledge, thank and bless frontline workers and first responders. All community members are invited to join.
The event will feature food trucks, lime music, ice cream and kids games. Attendees should bring a lawn chair
In case of rain, the event will be held at the Trinity Academy gym on Sixth and St. Croix streets.
