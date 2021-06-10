Kick off summer with these weekend activities:
Pea Soup Days
Somerset’s Pea Soup Days kicks off on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 13.
The festival features fun for all ages, with live music, parade, softball tournament, community-wide garage sale, 5K, corn hole tournament, bingo and more.
See a full schedule of events online at peasoupdays.com.
New Richmond Farmers Market Heritage Center opens
The Farmers Market at the Heritage Center will open this Saturday, June 12. The market runs each week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors offer fruits and vegetables, flowers, baked goods, homemade crafts and more.
The Heritage Center is located at 1100 Heritage Drive in New Richmond.
Learn in the great outdoors
Friends of the Willow River State Park will host an event to learn about fungi at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the nature center.
Participants will learn how to look for edible fungi and when and how to pick them.
Carpenter Nature Center will host a bird hike at its Hudson campus on East Cove Road. The hike will last from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Participants will hike various trails as they learn to identify birds from local St. Croix Valley Bird Club experts. Call 651-437-4359 if attending. Face masks are requested during check-in and when participants are closer than 6 feet. Fee is $5 per participant.
Breathe deep with yoga
Inspiring Actions studio will host a free Karma Yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Karma Yoga is a path of selfless service, compassion and kindness. The class is designed to give opportunities for those who may not have the financial means to take a yoga class.
Those who wish to support the Abundant Yoga Community’s mission can donate.
Taste of Glenna Farms
Glenna Farms in Amery will offer a wine and beer tasting and cheese and gourmet food sampling from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.
The event is a kickoff to the summer entertaining season.
Glenna Farms is located at 1333 120th Street in Amery.
