Lucky Clover contest
HUDSON – Join in supporting local businesses throughout the month of March by participating in the HiBA and Hudson Chamber’s Lucky Clover Contest. As you shop, dine and live locally in Hudson, bring your card to participating businesses.
With a $10 minimum purchase, you will get a sticker placed on that business name. Lucky Clover Cards with 10 stickers or more will be entered to win gift cards from your favorite shops and restaurants in Hudson. Cards with 20 stickers are eligible for the grand prize drawing. Completed cards must be dropped off at a participating business by March 31.
Drawing for prizes will take place on April 6. Visit hudsonwi.org for participating businesses.
Sensory room
HUDSON – Bring your toddlers and preschoolers for the Hudson Library’s special sensory play time from March 17-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a dedicated space for fun activities like scooping, squishing, digging, crawling and more. No registration required.
Tween/Teen Sweets Night
HUDSON – This free event is being held along with the Teen Thrive Program at the YMCA. There will be food. Grades six through twelve are invited to meet at the Teen Center behind the Y, Saturday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m. Register at hudsonpubliclibrary.org.
Shake your Shamrock
HUDSON – Join the all-weekend St. Patrick’s Day Party at Dick’s Bar and Grill, March 17-20. There will be cheap drinks, live music, flip cup and dart tournaments.
Karma Gentle Yoga
RIVER FALLS – On Sunday March 20, the city is offering free yoga at 4 p.m. at 128 B South Main St. The class is offered to give back to the community and create opportunities for those that may not have the financial means to take a yoga class.
This class welcomes those who enjoy a slow-paced, gentle class. Whether you are new to yoga, or an experienced practitioner, this class will help you unwind and release stress. Students will have clear instruction on how to safely move from standing to the floor, and options to make poses accessible and comfortable. Chairs are available if you prefer to stay seated.
