As Labor Day nears, now is the perfect time to enjoy the labors of others … in the garden and in the farm fields.
Hudson farmers market
The Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October in the Faith Community Church parking lot. The market features about 30 local vendors including vegetables, fruits, meats, baked goods and more.
New Richmond farmers market
The New Richmond Farmers Market at the Heritage Center is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Vendors sell fruit, vegetables, flowers, crafts, baked goods and more.
River falls farmers market
The River Falls Farmers Market provides locally grown produce including vegetables, fruits, flowers, honey, meat fish and more, from a 35 mile radius of River Falls. The market is open Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesday’s from 3-6 p.m. in the Dick’s Fresh Market parking lot.
Roberts farmers market
Just over a year ago, the Roberts farmers market started with just 5 vendors. Quickly, that grew to 15 vendors, twice a week, providing local products from within a 30 mile radius. Stop by the market Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or on Wednesday’s afternoons 2-6 p.m. at the Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ.
