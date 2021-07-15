Civil War encampment
The Octagon House will host its annual Civil War Encampment on Sunday, July 18.
The free, family-friendly event will give guests an experience of the Civil War with the 6th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Company B. The “Prescott Guards” will be camped on the south lawn of the Octagon House Museum to share stories and show off supplies and weapons.
A bake sale will also be held during the event.
The Civil War encampment will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Prescott Guards originally provided the core of this company. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, 6th Wisconsin Infantry was organized at Camp Randall in Madison and was mustered into service on July 16, 1861. The regiment left Wisconsin for Washington, D. C., on July 28, 1861. The 6th found in Second Battle of Bull Run, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg, and was there for the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee and his army. It moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where it was mustered out of service on July 2, 1865.
Movie in the park
The New Richmond Friday Memorial Library will host a movie in the park at dusk on Friday, July 16.
The movie will be “Spies in Disguise,” rated PG.
In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be cancelled. Check the library’s website and Facebook page for updates.
Plant hike
Learn about the edible plants that are growing in the area with a hike at Willow River State Park. A naturalist will lead hikers as they cover delicious varieties, as well as the deadly poisonous plants.
Meet at the Trout Brook Trail at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
River Falls Days
This year, River Falls Days will be held July 15-18 and host various, family-friendly events. From live music to the Lions Club duck race, the strongman competition to the kids obstacle course, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
On Friday, July 16, from 6-8 p.m., check out this year’s reverse parade on Second Street. To meet COVID-19 safety recommendations, spectators will be invited to walk by each float, as opposed to having the floats pass by spectators. This way, viewers will have more time to check out each float, including marching bands and royalty.
Check out the River Falls Chamber website at www.rfchamber.com for a detailed list of events.
River Falls Cruisin For A Cause is Saturday
The 9th Cruisin For A Cause run will be held Saturday, July 17. Registration is 9:30-11 a.m. at the West Wind Supper Club. Enjoy over 100 miles on scenic back roads and the final stop at Mel's Midtowner Sports Bar & Patio.
The ride is in memory of Steven Weber who passed away in August 2020. He rode with the group every year and was a road guard many of those years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.