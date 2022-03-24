Busybody
HUDSON – Nosy Mrs. Piper discovers a dead body one night while cleaning an office, but then it disappears. While the detectives are baffled, she somehow deduces both the identity of the corpse and the murderer in this mystery-comedy.
See the show at the Phipps Fridays, March 25, April 1 and 8, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, March 26, April 2 and 9, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, March 27, April 3 and April 10, at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $20.
Habitat for Humanity
RIVER FALLS – St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 25 years helping people with safe, affordable housing in Pierce & St. Croix Counties on March 26.
The organization’s gala, Steel Toes & Stilettos, brings together community members, Habitat families, volunteers, sponsors, board and staff to learn about plans for furthering its mission and reflect on the work the group has been part of during its first 25 years.
“The pandemic kept us from celebrating our actual anniversary in 2021,” Habitat for Humanity board President Joel Skinner, said. “With market challenges making affordable housing even further out of reach, we look forward to opportunities that will increase capacity and do more for our neighbors who know that a home is the beginning of generational-wealth building. This celebration recognizes that communities coming together really do make a difference to the people who live and work together each day.”
Steel Toes & Stilettos will take place Saturday, March 26, at 5 p.m. at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls. The gala features a cocktail hour, silent auction, wine and spirits pull, photo booth and a special program highlighting goals for the organization’s future, along with a delicious dinner and dessert dash.
Tickets for the event are $50. Tables of 6 are $275 each and are on sale online at scvhabitat.org/25th-anniversary-gala.
Coffee concert
RIVER FALLS – The series features performances by UW-River Falls music faculty as well as guest artists. All performances are free, open to the public and held in the Abbott Concert Hall in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Coffee and cookies are served after each concert in the lobby. Concert performers may be subject to change.
Donations are accepted through the UWRF Foundation to support the series.
Performances are scheduled through May.
The March 25 performance will feature Mlada Khudoley, a Russian soprano who lives in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and pianist Denis Evstuhin.
Trace-A-Track
HUDSON – On Saturday, March 26, 1-3 p.m., grab a track-rubbing booklet and hit the half mile Hidden Ponds Nature Trail where you will discover the tracks of several animals found living in the park.
Meet at the Willow River Nature Center to collect tracks and silhouettes, learn fun facts and collect a participation prize.
