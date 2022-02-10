Frances Cohler Coffee Concert
RIVER FALLS – The series features performances by UW-River Falls music faculty as well as guest artists. All performances are free, open to the public and held in the Abbott Concert Hall in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required in all campus buildings.
Coffee and cookies are served after each concert in the lobby. Concert performers may be subject to change.
Donations are accepted through the UWRF Foundation to support the series.
Performances are scheduled through May.
The first performance is Feb. 11 featuring Stillwater native, Solveig Neseth and Denis Evstuhin, who is the music curator and founder of the classical music series of the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis. Neseth is a soprano and Evstuhin is a pianist.
St. Croix Valley Opera Cabaret Night
HUDSON – Join Jennifer Eckes and Arne Fogel for “Moonlight and Love Songs,” on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Phipps Center for the Arts.
They’ll be singing time-honored popular standards about courting and romance, breaking up and making up, and everything in between. The perfect date with your funny Valentine, a night out with friends or even a solo excursion, you’ll be “Falling in Love with Love” by the end of the evening, because after all, “That’s Amore!”
Tickets start at $20.
COVID-19 notice: The performers in this show will not be masked. Audience masking is required. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required. Review current COVID-19 protocols for more information.
Snowshoe hike
MARINE ON ST. CROIX – Join a park naturalist to explore a beautiful landscape that most visitors don't know about. You don't need experience, but be prepared to snowshoe two miles (though it may feel like hiking 2-5 miles) on moderately steep terrain at William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
This event is for ages 10 and up and will take place on Feb. 12, 1-3 p.m.
Bring your own snowshoes if possible. There are a limited number to borrow, so just ask if you need them. Dress in warm layers. Snowshoes will fit over your winter boots.
If there isn't snow, a nature hike will still take place. This program has limited space so reserve your spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or by calling 651-539-4986.
Programs are free with a $7 daily or $35 annual MN State Parks vehicle permit.
Winter Wonders Hike at Kinnickinnic State Park
RIVER FALLS – Join the naturalist at Kinnickinnic State Park on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. sharp to discover one of her favorite winter hiking trails.
This three-mile hike takes you through several different habitats and offers beautiful, ridge-top views of the Kinnickinnic River this time of the year.
Dress for the weather and bring along water, good hiking boots and binoculars.
Meet at the external parking lot on 770th Avenue off of County Road F.
Snowshoe Discovery Walk for beginners
MARINE ST. CROIX – Ever wonder what snowshoeing is all about? This is your chance to find out. Enjoy a winter nature experience with just you or the whole family at William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
Snowshoe Feb. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. or Feb. 13, 1:30-3 p.m.
A park naturalist will give a brief how-to-snowshoe lesson and lead a walk through a winter landscape. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow historic wooden ones for free. No experience necessary. Dress in warm layers. Snowshoes will fit over your winter boots. If there isn't enough snow, a nature hike will still be held.
This program has limited space so reserve a spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or by calling 651-539-4986.
Programs are free with a $7 daily or $35 annual Minnesota State Parks vehicle permit.
