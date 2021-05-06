HUDSON --- The Phipps Center for the Arts will kick off the warmer season with the return of live music.
The Music in May series will feature three events with three different artists with a beer garden hosted by local Hop and Barrel on the Phipps patio before and after the event.
“It’s an entree into the summer,” Phipps Director Darby Lunceford said.
The three Saturday dates will feature different types of artists. They include:
May 8 -- Gentlemen Dreadnought - a bluegrass wonder-duo.
May 15 -- Katherine Henly - a vocalist with music ranging from pop to musical theater to jazz.
May 22 -- Christian Moreno Cova Jazz Ensemble - traditional Venezuelan influences combine with modern jazz.
The performances include three very dynamic artists, Lunceford said.
The Phipps’s music council has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lunceford said. As members started having conversations about the 2021-2022 programming, they came up with the music series as a unique set up to take advantage of the patio.
“Hop and Barrel jumped to it and said we’d love to set up what we’re calling the beer garden on the patio,” Lunceford said.
He hopes this event will give people a sense of connection that has been missing during the pandemic.
“A sense of being able to come and do something and have that experience,” Lunceford said.
The performance will be small and intimate, he said, with really great artists.
“You’ll be able to have that connection, particularly with music, that we just haven't been able to have,” he said.
The event will be a pay what you want ticket price. The set up is something The Phipps wants to do to provide more accessibility, Lunceford said. Those who can afford to pay more can do so in order to pay it forward.
