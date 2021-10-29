Located off the St. Croix River, St. Croix Falls offers full options to spend a day. 

Here’s an itinerary for a trip to the “city of trails” in Wisconsin.

9 a.m. - Hike Interstate Park 

Lining both sides of the river -- in Wisconsin and Minnesota -- Interstate State Park offers ample hiking, beautiful views and a peek into history. The park offers more than eight miles of trails with views of the river, Lake O’ the Dalles, a waterfall, old mine and more. The park is part of the Ice Age National Scientific Area. The Ice Age Interpretive Center offers information on the Frozen History of Wisconsin. Cross over to the Minnesota side for more hiking and a view of the Glacial Pot Holes. 

St. Croix Falls Dalles Cafe.JPG
You can grab something to go or eat in at Dalles Cafe on Washington Street in St. Croix Falls, Wis. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia

 

St. Croix Falls Dalles Cafe 2.JPG
You can grab something to go or eat in at Delles Cafe on Washington Street in St. Croix Falls, Wis.

Noon - Fuel up 

After your morning hike, it’s time for a good lunch. Stop at Delles Cafe off Washington Street for salads, sandwiches and more. You can enjoy your lunch indoors, or take advantage of the tables located just outside the front door. Get some extra fuel with a coffee or lemonade before heading out for the rest of your day. 

2 p.m. - Shop 

Stroll Washington Street and explore the local shops, including vintage and boutique stores, a jewelry store and flower shop. 

St. Croix Falls shopping.JPG
Shop for treasutes at St. Croix Falls, Wis. Mariscal/ RiverTown Multimedia
St. Croix Falls Sweets.JPG
Take a taste of St. Croix Falls, Wis., home with you; just stop at Valley Sweets. Mariscal/ RiverTown Multimedia

 

3 p.m. - A sweet finish 

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a stop at Valley Sweet on Washington Street. The store offers a selection of ice cream, as well as candy and baked good. Find in-house goods like chocolate-covered Oreos, or indulge the nostalgia of older candies like Pop Rocks. 

St. Croix Falls overlook 2.JPG
St. Croix Falls, Wis., features several vantage points from which to enjoy the St. Croix River. Rebecca Mariscal/ RiverTown Multimedia

 

4 p.m. - One last look

Finish off your trip with the view from The Overlook. The small park offers a full view of the St. Croix River and its surrounding woods. Stop for a quick view, take a seat to take it in or grab a picnic table and stay for a meal and river moment. 

 

Travel time from … 

Hudson: 55 minutes

River Falls: 1 hour

New Richmond: 35 minutes 

Red Wing: 1 hour 30 minutes

St. Croix Falls Overlook.JPG
St. Croix Falls, Wis., overlook includes picnic tables and shade. Rebecca Mariscal/ RiverTown Multimedia
St. Croix Falls Sweets.JPG
Rebecca Mariscal is a freelance journalist and former O'Rourke Media Group reporter.

