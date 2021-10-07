There are countless ways to enjoy the various things Hudson has to offer this weekend, whether it be getting outside for a hike or checking out local businesses at the community expo.
Hudson Community Expo
HUDSON -- The Hudson Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 18th annual expo, showcasing all things Hudson. Businesses, vendors, organizations and more will be at the Hudson High School from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 for the Hudson Community Expo.
This year, the Chamber is partnering with Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. The free event will host exhibitors, live entertainment, activities for all ages, prizes, drawings, raffles, samples, giveaways and more. Each will provide a unique opportunity to see what Hudson has to offer.
St. Croix County Clean Sweep Event
ST. CROIX COUNTY -- St. Croix County will be hosting the Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection for residents, farmers, businesses and churches at the Town of Hudson Highway Shop, located at 666 E. Highway 12.
All paints and stains are charged a fee by the size of the can. Please combine cans of similar material if possible. Most items are accepted without any charge.
For a comprehensive list see our website for the A-Z Recycle and Disposal guide: www.sccwi.gov/Recycling.
Household collection will take place 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Households do not need to pre-register.
Pre-registration is required for farm, business and church collection which will take place 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.
Call 715.531.1907 or download the form from our website and email it by Thursday, Sept. 30 to kris.poston@sccwi.gov.
Fall Colors Hike at Willow River
HUDSON -- On Saturday, Oct. 9 join Naturalist Ashley on a 6 mile round trip hike to the Willow Falls while observing the beautiful fall colors of several deciduous trees. Learn why leaves change different colors in the fall and identify different types of trees and hopefully wildlife along the way.
This will be a more strenuous, long-distance hike with several sections of hilly terrain. Bring along plenty of water, a camera, good hiking shoes and dress in layers for the ever-changing weather.
Meet at the Willow River State Park Nature Center. The hike leaves at 9 a.m. sharp.
Climate Change in Our Own Backyard
The St. Croix Valley Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby is sponsoring an event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct 9, where noted meteorologist and climatologist Dr. Mark Seeley will present on climate change and how this affects the local area.
This presentation will be conducted via zoom. Admission is free. Attendees will need to register in advance through Eventbrite by going to Eventbrite.com and searching for the words “Climate Change in Our Own Backyard,” https://www.eventbrite.com/e/169191954691.
This presentation is suitable for adults and students of all ages. Dr. Seeley will share his findings in tracking weather in the Midwest and its effects on our infrastructure, living conditions and ways that communities can prepare for change.
Dr. Seeley speaks on Minnesota Public Radio, providing a weekly commentary on weather and climate on Morning Edition.
Fall Color Train Rides on the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway
OSCEOLA -- The Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway will be running Fall Color Special trains until Oct. 10. Trains depart the Osceola depot four times a day on Saturdays and Sundays. Departures are at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The 90 minute train ride takes you into the St. Croix river valley and across the river into Minnesota over the Cedar Bend bridge. After entering Minnesota the railroad climbs 300 feet in six miles to afford a spectacular, wide angle, full color view overlooking the river valley from a point just west of Marine on St. Croix, Minn.
Passengers are encouraged to book online at www.trainride.org.
Bird Hike with Carpenter Nature Center
HUDSON -- Join the Carpenter Nature Center at the Wisconsin Campus, 300 East Cove Road, Hudson, from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 9 for a bird hike. The program fee is $5 or free for ‘Friends of CNC,’ SCVBC members and high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.