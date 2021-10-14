Pleasant Pasture is hosting its last farm tour of the season and the Pierce and St. Croix Counties Free Clinic will have an open house this weekend.
Pleasant Pasture Sanctuary
NEW RICHMOND -- Meet the residents of Pleasant Pasture Sanctuary and learn about them on October 16 at 9:30 a.m. This tour is great for all ages, but space is limited, so register with a $10 donation per adult. Anyone under 18 is free. “We will have a beautiful autumn display of hay bales, mums, cornstalks and pumpkins for guests to use as a photo backdrop,” owner Katherine Fossler said. “You never know, maybe one of our Sanctuary cats will photobomb, if you are lucky.” This is the final farm tour of 2021.
Author David Housewright at the Library
RIVER FALLS -- Join the River Falls Public Library in welcoming author David Housewright at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 in the lower level Community Room or on the library facebook page and Youtube channel.
Housewright's new book, “What Doesn't Kill Us,” follows Rushmore McKenzie who has been shot and lies in a coma while the police and his friends desperately try to find out what he was doing and who tried to kill him.
The book will be available for purchase at the event through Chapter2Books.
Free Clinic Open House
RIVER FALLS -- Join the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties for its fall fest open house, Oct. 16 at White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, River Falls, from 12-3 p.m. Seasonal soups, bread, cheese curds and fall dessert will be served from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Other activities will include music, silent auction, raffle and games. The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open at an additional cost. Tickets can be purchased at freeclinicpiercestcroix.org.
Talk on Innovation at UW-River Falls
RIVER FALLS -- Jeremy Dumond, director of research, insights and analytics for Land O’Lakes Dairy Foods, is the fall 2021 Innovator in Residence at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He will speak on “Innovation in Sales and Marketing Strategy Through Cutting-Edge Technologies,” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center. The talk is free and open to all.
Hammond Haunted Library
HAMMOND -- Due to broken pipes, exposed wiring and toxic waste, the Haunted Library will be open for exploration from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Come see what creatures inhabit the walls, ceiling and crawl spaces. Entering the facilities will be at your own risk and hazmat suit kits made from garbage bags will be available for purchase, but not required. Masks however are recommended as are costumes in general.
This kid-friendly, non-frightening event will take place at the Hammond Community Library.
