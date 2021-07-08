Fun Fest
New Richmond Fun Fest kicks off on Thursday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 11.
The weekend event features a beer tent, carnival, parade, car show, bean bag tournament, food trucks and more.
Live music will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The bean bag tournament will be held Saturday morning. The grand parade starts at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Hudson Food Walk Tour
Hudson Food Walk will hold tours on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11. Savor, stroll and experience Hudson on a guided tour. Participants will take a three-hour tour to learn about Hudson’s history, stroll the river and stop at six downtown destinations.
The tour is $45, and limited to 12 people.
Learn more and register at hudsonfoodwalk.com. Pre-registration is required, no walk ups.
Bird Hike
Join the Carpenter Nature Center for a bird hike at its Wisconsin Campus. Hike the various trails with experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club. Call 651-437-4359 ahead of time to let them know you’re coming. Hike fee is $5 per participant or free for club members or friends of Carpenter Nature Center.
The Wisconsin Carpenter Nature Center campus is located at 300 East Cove Road.
Willow River Hike
Meet at the Willow River Nature Center 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, for a roundtrip hike of the Willow River State Park. A naturalist will lead a six-mile hike through the park, along the Willow River, above Little Falls Lake and to the Willow Falls. Hikers will see wetlands, prairie, river bottoms and forests. The hike will take about 2 ½ to three hours to complete. Dress for the weather and bring water, hiking boots, binoculars and a camera if desired.
Kilkarney Open
RIVER FALLS -- Grab your best golf buddies and gear up for the annual Kilkarney Open Tournament on Friday, July 9. This 4four-person scramble tournament is open to all, with a raffle and prizes throughout the day. The tournament cost is $75 per person which includes 18 holes of golf with cart and 2 meals.
First, second and third places are paid out and the winners get their names engraved in our Kilkarney Open trophy that is displayed in our pro shop year round. Give the pro shop a call to sign up.
Smoke N’ Thunder By The Kinni
RIVER FALLS -- River Falls Future Farmers of America hosts this year’s NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday, July 10. Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music from Travis Thamert and the pulling starts at 6 p.m.
Ten classes of NTPA trucks and tractors will battle it out for the full pull. Once the pull ends the party begins with Riverside All-Stars on stage. There will be food and beverages available all night.
Proceeds from the pull help support Agriculture Education in River Falls with this year's focus on improvements to the greenhouse at the high school.
The event will be hosted at the River Falls FFA Pulling Center, 141 State Road 35 and the cost of admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3-12 and free for military with ID. The price drops to $10 after 9:30 p.m.
