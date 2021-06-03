The Department of Natural Resources is hosting its annual Free Fun Weekend this weekend, Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 6.
All park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors, according to a news release.
Locally, that means entry to Willow River and Kinnickinnic state parks is free this weekend.
The free weekend applies to all 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,00 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes in the state.
Here's what to know if you join the fun this weekend:
State parks
- Admission stickers will not be required.
- All state parks will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Drive-up windows, playgrounds, bathrooms and observation towers are open.
- Stand-alone concession facilities are open to the public at 50% capacity.
- Office buildings, visitor centers and nature centers remain closed until further notice.
- Adaptive rental equipment at state park properties is unavailable until further notice.
- Due to high demand, some properties may reach their pre-determined capacity limits. When this happens, properties will close until existing visitors leave, and capacity is reduced.
Trails
- Trail passes will not be required for both residents and non-residents.
- All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.
Fishing
- Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.
- All 2021-2022 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.
- Due to COVID-19 precautions, loaner equipment will not be available. Anglers should bring their own equipment and bait.
- Events such as fishing clinics have been canceled.
- Locate launches and shorefishing access points near you.
Boat launches
- All DNR boat launches are open.
- Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.
- Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any waterbody.
Safety
- Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
- Use boat lights after sunset.
- Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.
- Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.
- All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet - bicycle helmets are not legal.
- Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.