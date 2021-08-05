Hammond Heartland Days
Hammond celebrates its Heartland Days with events all weekend long, Aug. 6-8.
Friday kicks off with a carnival, bean bag tournament, baby show, community appreciation dinner and live music.
Saturday features a 5K, Mulligan Open golf tournament, Miss Hammond coronation, tractor pull and more live music.
Sunday hosts the grand parade along Davis Street, Fun Fest, kids pedal pull and bean bag fundraiser.
Search for the medallion hunt with new clues announced live and posted online on Facebook throughout the weekend. Community garage sales will also be held Thursday through Saturday.
Most events will be held at the Hammond Lions Recreational Grounds at 1500 Ridgeway St.
See a full list of events at hammondheartlanddays.com.
Homestead Parklands grand opening
A grand opening will be held for the new Homestead Parklands Entrance Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
In addition to a ribbon cutting, the event will also feature a scavenger hunt, bouncy house, refreshments and more.
Historic tours
The St. Croix County Historical Society will host a Willow River Cemetery Tour and Historic Hudson Third Street Walking Tour.
The Willow River Cemetery tour at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 will take attendees through the 170-year old cemetery. Hear stories, rumors and speculations about the prominent Hudson citizens resting there.
The Third Street Walking Tour will give attendees a guided look at the history of the street, which was home to many prominent Hudson citizens. The tour lasts about an hour and begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The historical society’s Octagon House is open for tours every weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Ancestry Research Training by Pierce County Historical Association
Interested in learning how to do online ancestry research? The Pierce County Historical Association will be offering a FamilySearch website training led by an esteemed PCHA member, Shirleen Hoffman. On Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. join Hoffman for beginners training. You will learn about FamilySearch, the free website with the largest collection of genealogy records in the world.
It is encouraged to also attend the Sept. 4 session for an advanced training, both an hour long with a 30 minute question and answer following. You can attend in person at the Bay City office or over Zoom with a freewill donation.
Poses and Mimosas
FlowFit will host an hour-long vinyasa class at White Eagle Golf Club starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. The event will be followed by mimosas and a chance to gather with the FlowFit community. Cost: $20.
PPCS launches Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Pierce and Pepin counties
On Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, celebrate the launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, with help from local libraries. Enjoy coloring, Touch-A-Truck, a “celebrity” book reading, face painting, treats and more at PPCS in Ellsworth. Or, enjoy all of those activities from 2-4 p.m. at the city park in Pepin. All children from birth to age five, living in Pierce or Pepin counties, are eligible to register for the Imagination Library, receiving an age-appropriate book each month free of charge.
