The 35th annual Midwest Championship Sheepdog Trials will be held in Hudson from Thursday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 6.
The top sheepdogs from across the U.S. and Canada will compete in a herding challenge at Badlands Sno-Park.
Qualifying rounds will be Thursday through Sunday, with the top championship between 12 dogs on Labor Day. Events are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Admission is $10 a day. Children 10 and under enter free.
Hideaway Music and Camping Festival
Apple River will host the its annual Hideaway Music Festival Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6. The event features two stages with dubstep and house performances. Headliners are Strangelove, RUCA and Lucky Sevenz.
Book sites and find tickets at tubetheriver.com.
Trace-a-Track at Willow River
Discover the tracks of various species in Willow River State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Track-rubbing booklets will serve as a guide on the Hidden Ponds Nature Trail where participants can discover 10 species of animal in the park, tracing their tracks and learning fun facts about them.
Kids and Family Yoga
Children ages 6-12 are invited to Inspiring Actions in River Falls on Saturday, Sept. 4, for yoga, 10:45-11:20 a.m.
Monica will lead children through movement and play, including games, music and stories. They’ll learn strength, balance, flexibility and join in creative movement, play and expression.
Participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Registration is required and the cost of the class is $10.
Families are also invited to join in a class from 11:30 a.m. to noon. This class is $15 for two family members, $20 for 3 and $25 for 4 or more.
Season Finale of Music in the Park
The last show organized by the River Falls Community Arts Base this summer will be 2-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in Veterans Park. Hear music from Kyle Koliha, Bill Cagley, Steve Meyer and True Heat.
