Do you have an hour to kill? Whether it’s dreary, sunny or somewhere in between, Hudson has a few adventures to send you on.

A 60-minute, self-guided scavenger hunt was added to YMCA Camp St. Croix, 532 County Road F, and at Lakefront Park in Hudson with the intention to get people outdoors.

Unlock It! is free and open to the public during daylight hours.

Use your body and brain to solve a puzzle with the guidance of a downloadable map available online.

All you need is a timer, the downloadable map, a writing utensil and curiosity.

Unlock It! is an adventure for any age, but don’t be fooled. You might be walking around the park but finding the clues and unscrambling the keyword isn’t “a walk in the park.”

Count benches, check beyond the tree line, read plaques and respond to various other parts of the park. All clues are written based on already existing locations and aspects of the area.

When you’ve completed the hunt, you’ll have a bunch of letters to unscramble. Submit the keyword you unlock to the website to be entered to win fun prizes, including Science Museum passes and Minnesota Vikings memorabilia.

In addition to the two courses in Hudson, try courses across the river in Minnesota. Each time you complete a new course and unscramble the keyword, turn in the Unlock It! keyword online to be entered to win fun prizes in the next drawing.

Come prepared for the weather. Springtime can change rapidly, so be watch out for ice, wind and water obstacles.

“With extra determination and the right attitude though, it will only make your adventure all the more epic,” the website states.

Hudson School District's Mental Health Advisory Council is hosting an Unlock It! Family Fun Event on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakefront Park.

They're asking that families bring a donation for the Hudson Food and Backpack and Food Programs. Requested items include peanut butter, canned spaghetti sauce, jelly in plastic containers, oatmeal packets and more.