Phipps Fest
Join The Phipps for an free outdoor event celebrating the return of live music.
The Phipps will host a music festival 3:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Community members are invited to bring their chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy a day of music and community in support of The Phipps Center for the Arts.
BoDeans will be the headliner of the event. The full lineup is:
Charanga Tropical, a Latin swing band
Monroe Crossing, bluegrass dynamos
Annie Mack, a soulful singer songwriter
BoDeans, Wisconsin rock band
Food, beer, wine, hard seltzers and other beverages will be available for purchase.
Gates open to the general public at 3 p.m.
Hudson History Pub Crawl
Join the St. Croix County Historical Society Saturday, Aug. 14, for a tour of Hudson’s rich history of production and consumption of alcohol.
Get a glimpse into the past with the spirited historical presentation on the brewing industry in Wisconsin, and visit the Historic Casanova Liquor, Ziggy’s, Hop and Barrel Brewing, 517 on Main and Dick’s Bar and Grill.
Samplings and small bites will be offered at each location.
The tour runs 2-5 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and older.
Register ahead of time online at stcroixcountyhistory.org.
Bird hike at Carpenter Nature Center
Join the St. Croix Valley Bird Club for a hike of the Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin campus. Meet at 300 East Cove Road at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Program is $5 per participant, or free for bird club members.
Trail hike at Kinnickinnic State Park
Join the naturalist for a 3-mile hike through Kinnickinnic State Park. Hikers will see several different habitats, beautiful views of the river and different species of flowers, trees, fungi and wildlife.
Dress for the weather and bring water, hiking shoes, sunscreen, bug spray and binoculars, a camera or snack if you wish.
Hike leaves at 9 a.m. from the gravel parking lot on 770th Avenue off County Road F.
Pierce County Fair
The Pierce County Fair gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Ellsworth. Watch motocross, play at the carnival, feast on fair food and more through 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Daily passes are $5, or a season pass can be purchased for $15. Children 7 and under are free. The full list of events can be found at www.co.pierce.wi.us.
