Geological Tour of Willow River State Park
A geological tour hike of Willow River State Park will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, from the Dam Picnic Shelter at the end of the park road. The 5-mile hike led by a naturalist will showcase several geological phenomena within the park, dating back as old as 570 million years ago.
The hike will take between two and a half and three hours. Dress for the weather, and bring water, snacks, binoculars and camera if desired.
The program is limited to 50 people on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Learn more at willowkinnifriends.org.
‘Aunt Maggity’s Dark and Stormy Night’
The Children’s Theater production premieres at The Phipps on Saturday, May 1. The comedy/mystery show runs through May 16. Tickets are $15 for youth, $20 adults.
Farmers market open
The Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael will feature 30 local vendors. It opens from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, and will be open every Saturday through October.
Fresh produce, flowers, meat, honey, eggs, maple syrup, coffee , tea and more will be available from vendors. Taqueria Los Paisanos food truck will be on site.
Learn more at the Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael Facebook page.
Cemetery Tour
The St. Croix County Historical Society will host a walking tour of the 170-year-old Willow River Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
Participants will hear the stories and rumors of prominent Hudson citizens from the past.
The tour is an hour and fifteen minutes long. Appropriate footwear and dress is recommended for the weather and walking.
Tickets are $325 per person.
The tours will be held once a month through October.
Celebrate Arbor Day
The Hudson Urban Forestry board will host an Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m. to noon at Williams Park on Saturday, May 1. The event will include tree plantings and mulching, ash tree tagging and a tour of the E.P. Rock Tree Trek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.