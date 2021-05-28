HUDSON — The city of Hudson released its 2021 Concerts in the Park schedule.
The concerts are held Thursdays throughout the summer, starting June 10 and running through September.
Most concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park Bandshell.
The lineup includes Capri Big Ban, Kashimana, Sawyers Dream and more. The performances will feature a variety of dramas from swing music to orchestra and more.
See the full schedule at the city of Hudson website.
