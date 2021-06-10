Hudson Concerts in the Park

Hudson Concerts in the Park take the Lakefront bandshell stage on Thursdays throughout the summer. Submitted photo courtesy of city of Hudson

HUDSON — Concerts in the Park will return to the Lakefront stage starting Thursday, June 17. 

The annual Hudson series will feature a lineup of musicians featuring a variety of different genres. 

“It’s a little something for everybody,” Parks Director Mike Mroz said. “It’s not the same week in and week out.”

The concert series is one small sign that the community is returning to normal life after the pandemic, Mroz said. 

“We just hope that it can be an escape for the community and the attendees,” he said. 

The location at Lakefront Park provides ample room for any who want to spread out and keep their space. 

“Hopefully this will encourage people to get back to knowing each other again and talking face-to-face and building relationships,” Mroz said. ‘Not just listening to good music, but developing those friendships along the way.” 

The city also hopes the event will draw visitors into the downtown area, and give local businesses a boost during the Highway 35 project, Mroz said. 

The series starts in June and runs through the summer. 

The concerts last two hours, and people can feel free to come and go as they please, Mroz said. 

Concerts are at 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park bandshell. Check out the full summer lineup:

June 17

Kashimana, R&B duo

June 24

Sawyer’s Dream, classic ’60s and ’70s

July 8

Riddle Brothers, americana

July 15

Ted Yoder Band, acoustic rock

July 22

St. Croix Valley Symphony Band, orchestra

July 29

The Michael Handler Project, inventive acoustic

Aug 3

Alex Zachary Band, 5 p.m.

Aug 5

Minnesota Jazz Orchestra, big band music

Aug 12 

The Zebra Mussels, rock band

Aug 19

The Elvis Show, Elvis tribute

Aug 26

Choro Borealis, Brazilian choro

 

