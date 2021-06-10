HUDSON — Concerts in the Park will return to the Lakefront stage starting Thursday, June 17.
The annual Hudson series will feature a lineup of musicians featuring a variety of different genres.
“It’s a little something for everybody,” Parks Director Mike Mroz said. “It’s not the same week in and week out.”
The concert series is one small sign that the community is returning to normal life after the pandemic, Mroz said.
“We just hope that it can be an escape for the community and the attendees,” he said.
The location at Lakefront Park provides ample room for any who want to spread out and keep their space.
“Hopefully this will encourage people to get back to knowing each other again and talking face-to-face and building relationships,” Mroz said. ‘Not just listening to good music, but developing those friendships along the way.”
The city also hopes the event will draw visitors into the downtown area, and give local businesses a boost during the Highway 35 project, Mroz said.
The series starts in June and runs through the summer.
The concerts last two hours, and people can feel free to come and go as they please, Mroz said.
Concerts are at 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park bandshell. Check out the full summer lineup:
June 17
Kashimana, R&B duo
June 24
Sawyer’s Dream, classic ’60s and ’70s
July 8
Riddle Brothers, americana
July 15
Ted Yoder Band, acoustic rock
July 22
St. Croix Valley Symphony Band, orchestra
July 29
The Michael Handler Project, inventive acoustic
Aug 3
Alex Zachary Band, 5 p.m.
Aug 5
Minnesota Jazz Orchestra, big band music
Aug 12
The Zebra Mussels, rock band
Aug 19
The Elvis Show, Elvis tribute
Aug 26
Choro Borealis, Brazilian choro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.