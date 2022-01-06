Who's hibernating?
Saturday, Jan. 8, anytime from 1-3 p.m. Meet at the Willow River Nature Center to learn about the winter weather and how animals navigate it.
Some animals have the luxury of skipping the harsh winter weather by snoozing away in cozy dens and other homes. Come and learn about these sleepy animals that practice different forms of hibernation as well as those who face winter head on.
Play a trivia game called “who’s hibernating” along the Hidden Ponds trail and see how well you know Wisconsin hibernators. Please dress for the weather and bring along water and good waterproof hiking boots.
Bird hike
Hike various trails at the Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club. Meet at 300 E. Cove Road in Hudson on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. Program fee is $5 per participant or free for SCVBC members and Friends of CNC. Space is limited, and registration is required. Please RSVP by calling (651) 437-4359.
Hudson Hot Air Affair kick-off
Hudson Hot Air Affair announces its 2022 event theme of “S’Mores and More, Balloons Galore” for the 33rd annual celebration on Feb. 4-6. Known as the premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival in the Midwest, this fun, family-friendly community event is presented by WESTconsin Credit Union and supported by hundreds of sponsors, partners and volunteers.
This year’s camping theme will be observed throughout the Hot Air Affair weekend with the return of many of the popular outdoor events like the Torchlight Parade and fireworks, mass ascensions of hot air balloons launching (weather permitting) and the popular Moon Glow/Field of Fire.
Several countdown events are planned in January to lead up to this camping-themed winter festival. Find details about these countdown events and all of the Hot Air Affair events and sponsors at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit the Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.
The Kick Off fundraiser, a meat raffle, on Friday, Jan. 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m. will be hosted at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse, 1237 Highway 35 North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.