Light Up Hudson
Kick off your holiday this year in charming historic Hudson with Light Up Hudson on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. -- a local favorite for both its beauty and magic.
Santa will be escorted to Lakefront Park and with a wave of his wand, he’ll illuminate the thousands of twinkling lights in the lavish holiday display along the St. Croix River. It promises to be a magical evening for everyone, no matter what age you happen to be.
Turkey Trot Scavenger Hunt
Meet at The Willow River Nature Center on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. for a TURK-tacular scavenger hunt in honor of Wisconsin's’ famous Thanksgiving bird. Search for items, solve riddles and learn fun facts about turkeys along the half mile Hidden Ponds Trail and receive a participation prize.
Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday
On Friday, Nov. 26, the Hudson Chamber of Commerce encourages you to wear plaid and do your holiday shopping locally this year.
Shop, eat and sip locally on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Keep it local because your dollars support the community, local businesses create local jobs, invest in your community, support the environment and keep Hudson unique.
St. Croix Valley Opera "By Special Request" concert
STILLWATER -- "By Special Request" is a first-of-its-kind fundraising concert to kick off the "Bridge to Growth" fundraising season. With classic tunes from “My Fair Lady,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “West Side Story,” join for some famous opera arias you might recognize on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater, Minnesota, or via livestream. More information can be found at SCVOpera.org/Support.
The opera group also is excited to feature Solveig Neseth, a SAHS alumna and amazing soprano.
Tickets are now on sale for "By Special Request,” featuring Megan Wagner, Solveig Neseth, Obed Floan and Nathan Cicero.
St. Croix Valley Opera hopes to raise $10,000 during it’s 2021 "Bridge to Growth" fundraising campaign in November to help move into the 2022 season.
If you support the opera with a donation in any amount during their November "Bridge to Growth" Celebration Campaign, you will be added to the exclusive VIP list, which gives you access to special events, heartfelt gratitude and the knowledge you are a part of growing something special in the St. Croix Valley community. In addition, if you donate $50 or more, you’ll receive either an St. Croix Valley Opera water bottle or a commemorative “Opera On the River 2021” T-shirt, or both while supplies last.
