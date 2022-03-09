Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Friday, March 11
Teen Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.
March 14-18
Toddler and preschool sensory room, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesdays
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Library Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Bookmark Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Tuesday, March 15
Middle School Book Group, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
ABCs: Avoiding Burnout and Cultivating Self Care, 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Thursday, March 17
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., registration required.
Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., registration required.
Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m., registration required.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, March 11
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Thursday, March 17
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
St. Croix Traveling Book Club, 6 p.m., The Phoenix in Baldwin, 2095 10th Ave., Baldwin.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hammondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, March 11
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Paint and Sip: Irish/St. Patrick’s Theme, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.
Sign Language: Session I, 6 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, March 17
Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.
DIY: Leprechaun House, 6:30 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, March 11
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, March 14
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Dungeons and Dragons, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Job Center, 10 a.m.
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, March 17
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Traveling Book Club, 6 p.m., Phoenix Grill, 2095 10th Ave., Baldwin.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Tuesday, March 15
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, March 16
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Book Discussion, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
3D Printer Chess Program, 3:15 p.m.
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
