Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Hudson

Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson. 

Friday, April 15

Library closed.

Monday, April 18

Just Craftin’ Around: calligrams, 6:30 p.m., register. 

Tuesday, April 19

Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.

Bookmarks Book Club, 10:30 p.m.

Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, April 21

Why Read Poetry: Lee Kisling, 6:30 p.m.

River Falls

River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls. 

Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/

Monday, April 18

Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m., virtual or in person, registration required. 

Tuesday, April 19

High School Book Group, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Little Learners Storytime, 9:45 a.m., registration required. 

UWRF Sustainable Series: Climate Anxiety, 6 p.m.

New Richmond

The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond. 

Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info. 

Friday, April 15

Library Closed.

Monday, April 18

Woven Together: a collaborative weaving class, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Babytime, 10 a.m.

Endangered Raptors, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

St. Croix Traveling Book Club, 6 p.m., the Phoenix in Baldwin.

The Art of Saving Energy: energy management tips to lower your bills, 6 p.m.

Hammond 

Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond. 

Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.

Friday, April 15

Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.

DIY: Yarn Wrapped Eggs, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Easter Egg Hunt and Friends of the Library Cookie Sale, 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

DIY: Paper Art Night, 6:30-8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.

Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.

Sign Language: Session II, 6-7 p.m.

Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual. 

Thursday, April 21

Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.

Macramé Feather, 6:30-8 p.m.

Roberts

Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts. 

For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit  robertspubliclibrary.org/

Friday, April 15

Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Dungeons and Dragons Session, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Job Center, 10 a.m. to noon.

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Thursdays

Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.

Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.

Somerset 

The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset. 

Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/

Tuesday, April 19

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.

Wednesday, April 20

Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.

3rd Wednesday book discussion, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

