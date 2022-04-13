Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Friday, April 15
Library closed.
Monday, April 18
Just Craftin’ Around: calligrams, 6:30 p.m., register.
Tuesday, April 19
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Library board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Bookmarks Book Club, 10:30 p.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
Thursday, April 21
Why Read Poetry: Lee Kisling, 6:30 p.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Monday, April 18
Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m., virtual or in person, registration required.
Tuesday, April 19
High School Book Group, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Little Learners Storytime, 9:45 a.m., registration required.
UWRF Sustainable Series: Climate Anxiety, 6 p.m.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, April 15
Library Closed.
Monday, April 18
Woven Together: a collaborative weaving class, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Babytime, 10 a.m.
Endangered Raptors, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
St. Croix Traveling Book Club, 6 p.m., the Phoenix in Baldwin.
The Art of Saving Energy: energy management tips to lower your bills, 6 p.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, April 15
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
DIY: Yarn Wrapped Eggs, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Easter Egg Hunt and Friends of the Library Cookie Sale, 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
DIY: Paper Art Night, 6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.
Sign Language: Session II, 6-7 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, April 21
Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.
Macramé Feather, 6:30-8 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, April 15
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, April 18
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Dungeons and Dragons Session, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Job Center, 10 a.m. to noon.
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursdays
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Tuesday, April 19
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, April 20
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
3rd Wednesday book discussion, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
