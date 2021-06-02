“If I Had Your Face” by Frances Cha follows the lives of four Korean women as they face the everyday pressures of beauty standards and societal norms.
The four women in Frances Cha’s “If I Had Your Face” have varying degrees of connections, but they come together to form a story that is both relatable and hopeful.
Each of them come from different backgrounds and are following different paths, but we see through the story as the universe, and the apartment building they live in, brings them closer together.
“If I Had Your Face” switches perspectives, putting us first in one woman’s shoes, then the next. It’s fascinating to see each of them through the others’ eyes. Sometimes the women seem so different from another perspective than they do in their own voice, other times knowing their thoughts gives readers a better view than the current narrator.
Cha deftly crafts characters that are flawed and human, but still relatable. That’s a feat not easily accomplished in most books. At times, these women’s actions may be wrong, or their thoughts may be frustrating, but ultimately readers can still root for them.
Cha’s writing flows easily through the stories, bringing the voices of these four individual women to life. The reader feels like a part of the group, a friend listening to the story of another friend. The scenes she creates are easy to visualize, the four women coming together naturally in a reader’s mind.
The beauty in the story is it’s realism -- the conflicts are personal, the triumphs are on a small scale but the hope is real and lasting.
-- Rebecca Mariscal
Frances Cha is a master of creating complex and relatable characters. In the novel Cha creates four women who are unique and bring different perspectives to the story. At the same time, it is easy to understand how they met and why they are still connected. The novel is a quick read because you become attached to each character and invested in their back stories, which are slowly revealed as the story unfolds.
Many novels revolve around a mystery or secret that is excessively drawn out solely for the plot. However, the plot and pacing of “If I Had Your Face” are believable. Cha clearly knows the precise moment to introduce information about her characters, which adds to their depth and the layers of the novel.
While the novel is set in modern Korea and focuses on the country’s cultural trends and expectations, many of the book’s themes can be applied internationally. As the title suggests, an ongoing theme is how beauty standards impact how women see themselves and are seen by others. In a world where women are pressured to change in order to meet an impossible ideal, Cha holds a mirror to society and forces us to consider the standards that we set and accept.
-- Rachel Fergus
Next month’s read
This summer we’ll be following along with a couple of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read. Next month, we’ll be reading “An American Sunrise” poems by Joy Harjo. Harjo is the U.S. Poet Laureate. In the collection, Harjo returns to the land her ancestors were forcibly removed from in the early 1800s. She explores her own personal history alongside tribal history.
Here are questions to consider while reading:
How do you prefer to engage with poetry?
What impact does Harjo’s poetry have on you? How do you feel reading it?
How does Harjo weave past, present and future together?
How does the poetry engage in both loss and hope?
Would you recommend this book to others? Why or why not?
