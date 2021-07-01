If Booster Days and Independence Day celebrations aren't enough to fill your schedule, here's a few more events to check out this weekend:

Pups and Pints

Bring your furry friend along to enjoy a pint and a water dish for the first Pups and Pints event at Rush River Brewery on Saturday, July 3. Treats for all guests will be available, pets and people. Prizes will be awarded for the most liked pup and pint picture posted form the event.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rush River Brewery.

Wildflower hike

Join the Willow River Park naturalist on a wildflower hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Hikers will be able to view and identify several different types of wildflowers, as well as edible, invasive and poisonous plants. Meet at the Willow River Nature Center.

Hammond Lions Truck and Tractor Pull

The annual Truck and Tractor pull event is back this year. Pull begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at 1500 Ridgeway St.

Admission is $10, and free for kids 10 and under.