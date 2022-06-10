A class of opera performers, ages 17-34, have signed up to learn from a professional faculty of performers during the 2022 St. Croix Valley Opera Summer Vocal Institute next week, June 13-17.
Working to navigate a career in today's industry, the week-long intensive offers participants a series of opportunities for growth, perspective and learning.
Vocal coaching, collaborating with other musicians, audition skills and techniques, stage movement, character development and acting, general business practices, music industry tips and more will be part of the institute, taught by well-renowned professionals, including Gary Briggle, Jennifer Eckes, Dimitri Gann, John De Haan, Nathan Cicero, Carson Rose Schneider, St. Croix Valley Opera General Manager Megan Wagner and St. Croix Valley Opera Executive Director Obed Floan.
Special guest Margaret Jane Wray, who comes with performance history at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, will teach a master class on Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.
See “how the sausage is made,” Floan said, as this observational opportunity is free to the public to attend and will be hosted in the Phipps Center for the Arts music room.
“It can be very informative and interesting for spectators because what it’s really about is seeing… what it takes in the industry,” said Floan.
Witness as Wray works with the Summer Vocal Institute students with careful, pointed direction.
In addition to the Summer Vocal Institute students, the cast of "Figaro for Kids" have been rehearsing throughout the week.
The culmination of the week’s institute and rehearsals will come to fruition at its final performance, open to the public, on June 17, 7 p.m., at the Phipps Center for the Arts. See what the institute students have been working on, as well as a sneak preview of October's performances of "Figaro for kids."
Tickets are pay-what-you-can and can be purchased on the Phipps Center for the Arts website.
