Check out these local events this weekend:
Movie in the park
Catch a viewing of the “The Peanuts Movie” in Glover Park.
The New Richmond Friday Memorial Library will host a movie in the park starting at dusk 8 p.m. Friday, June 18. All ages are welcome.
If there is inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Follow the library’s Facebook page for updates.
Doggity Fun Run
Bring your pup to the fifth annual Doggity Fun Run at Hudson Dog Park on Saturday, June 19.
The 1.5-mile run/walk supports the Hudson Dog Park. Registration is $15 per person and $25 per family.
The fun run runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The park is located off County Highway UU.
Happy Summer Festival
Garden Divas in River Falls is celebrating its 15 year anniversary, Father’s Day and Summer Solstice with a festival on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20.
The event will feature artists and flea market booths, a food truck, mini beer garden and more.
The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Garden Divas is located at N7789 State Road 65 in River Falls.
Learn about reptiles
Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks will host an event about snakes and turtles on Saturday, June 19.
Learn about the two types of reptiles and meet Albert the fox snake and turtles Morton, Susie and Shelly. Attendees will learn about anatomy, characteristics and behavior of the reptiles.
The event is 1-3 p.m. at the Willow River Nature Center.
