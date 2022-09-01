The Western Wisconsin Photography Club will host two meetings in September.
The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests and abilities and is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council.
Meetings are both social and educational and are held on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. They're either in person at the Phipps Center for the Arts or hosted virtually. Additional special meetings are also scheduled to accommodate speakers, hands-on workshops and group shooting opportunities.
The public is welcome to attend meetings or to become a member.
Winter photography on the North Shore
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., the club will welcome Mike Chrun as speaker.
Chrun’s presentation, “Winter Photography on the North Shore," will concentrate on photographing the unique conditions found along the North Shore during the winter, particularly the ice formations, large waves and “sea smoke.” He will discuss when and where to go on the North Shore and how to be prepared for this type of photography.
Chrun, a retired teacher from Taylors Falls, Minnesota, has been visiting to the North Shore since the 1970s to camp, hike, photograph and cross-country ski. Although he enjoys this area during all seasons, he looks forward to winter on Lake Superior.
This event will be held virtually on Zoom. To participate, request an invitation here.
Landscape composition and technique
John Gregor will be the speaker at the club's meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Gregor has a master's in education with an emphasis in photographic literacy, and his bachelor's degree was focused in fine art photography and social sciences, entitled “Documentary Expression of American Culture Through Photography.”
Gregor will speak on “Landscape Composition and Technique.”
Throughout his career, he has worked on numerous photographic projects and publications, including documenting the first attempt of a kayak decent of the Blue Nile in Africa, photographing horse-mounted military musical bands in England, Belgium, Austria, Denmark and Sweden, and documentation of over 75 scientific and natural areas in Minnesota.
Gregor is the 1999 winner of the Minnesota Book Award and has four other book projects. He is no stranger to teaching about photography as he leads numerous photography workshops throughout the year.
This event will be held virtually on Zoom. To participate, request an invitation here.
