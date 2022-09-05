For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna.
This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
Follow Take Me to the River 2022, a curated collection of events that celebrate “Art at Every Bend in the River” over the course of four weekends starting Sept. 10 and ending Oct. 2.
Dates, times and additional information for each event can be found online at takemetotheriver.info, as well as an interactive map to help visitors navigate their way
between events or create a customized arts experience.
Sept. 10
Art on the Kinni: Featuring over 70 juried artists, a children’s art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Sept. 16-18
Mary Jo Van Dell Studio: Located above the Marine General Store in , Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, featuring Van Dell’s contemporary oil paintings and fine art by established guest artists from around the region.
Four Artists at Terra Incognita: Enjoy coffee, Milly’s Kitchen Madness and Bakes and raku firing while viewing the garden and artworks in Stillwater, Minnesota.
River Valley Potters Fall Studio Sales: In Marine on St. Croix and Shafer, Minnesota, join host potters Peter Jadoonath, Guillermo and Alana Cuellar, and Nick Earl for a weekend of pottery and community at their annual fall studio sales.
Sept. 17
Art at the Acreage:Visit the home of the Horst Rechelbacher Foundation in Osceola, Wisconsin to see the reconstructed greenhouse, Rechlebacher’s art gallery and more.
Sept. 17-18
Art on Rustic Road 13: Featuring 10 artists displaying an array of work including ceramics, paintings, leaded glass, custom furniture and textiles in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Sept. 24
26th Annual Art and Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park: A full day of tours, land art, workshops and performances as part of the official closing celebration for the inaugural 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial in Shafer, Minnesota.
Sept. 24-25
Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival: featuring original artwork of more than 90 juried artists, artist demos, live music and performances in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Afton Art in the Park: The 44th annual two-day outdoor fine arts and makers market with more than 90 vendors showcasing fine arts, pottery, woodwork, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber and more in Afton, Minnesota.
Oct. 1-2
Rivertown Fall Art Festival: This annual juried art festival features over 150 artisans showcasing specialty hand-crafted items in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Aug. 25-Oct. 1
Tales to Tell Gallery Exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix: Stillwater, Minnesota.
